Commissioner calls for protecting ecosystem through joint efforts

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak urged the people to do their part to save the ecosys­tem from environmental degrada­tion and promised a sustainable development policy to combat climate change that would boost socio-economic activities across the country.

Khattak, in a message on the oc­casion of World Environment Day, observed across the globe on Mon­day, reiterated the importance of creating mass awareness among the public about global warming and its adverse effects on lifestyle.

He said that World Environment Day 2023 is being celebrated with the theme of eliminating plastic pollution.

He said that climate change is di­rectly affecting the country and it is the responsibility of all individu­als to work together to restore our ecosystem.

Every individual should realize their responsibility towards soci­ety and work hard for a green and clean environment for the survival of future generations.

“Saving the environment is like saving humanity and all life forms on Earth.”

ACCUSED ARRESTED FOR TORTURING CHILD

Multan police on Monday arrest­ed an accused on charge of tortur­ing a five-year-old child.

According to police, on June 3, a child Zohaib (5) was reported missing, however, two days later, parents reached the police station with their minor son who had se­vere burns on both of his arms.

The child told police that he had gone to the shop of Qadeer who promised him to pay if he would wash his utensils. The child did so but later they started quarrelling and Qadeer slapped the child.

As a result, the child had his both arms dipped in boiling oil and re­ceived severe burns, SHO PS Basti Malook Hammad Khan said.

The accused then took the child to his home where he tried his treatment privately for two days. However, on Monday, he took the child to his home and escaped.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Mansoor ul Haq Rana ordered arrest of the accused. Police have now arrested the accused and registered FIR. The child has been shifted to Burn Unit of Nishtar hos­pital for proper treatment.