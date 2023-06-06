Commissioner, DC inaugurate Protective Vaccianation Campaign

NAWABSHAH-Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kanwal Nizam on Monday formally launched the 12-day Protective Vaccination Campaign by cutting the ribbon at Mother and Child Hospital.

The commissioner said that the objective of vaccination launched by the Sindh government was to prevent mothers and children from getting infected with different disastrous diseases. He said that it was now the responsibility of parents to cooperate with vaccination teams of the health department and get their children vaccinated against measles, Rubella and other diseases. He directed officials of the health department to utilise all available resources in safeguarding the district from diseases children and ensure that not a single child is left non-vaccinated.