Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner, DC inaugurate Protective Vaccianation Campaign

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kanwal Nizam on Monday formally launched the 12-day Protective Vaccination Campaign by cutting the ribbon at Mother and Child Hospital. 

The commissioner said that the objective of vaccination launched by the Sindh government was to prevent mothers and children from getting infected with different disastrous diseases. He said that it was now the responsibility of parents to cooperate with vaccination teams of the health department and get their children vaccinated against measles, Rubella and other diseases.  He directed officials of the health department to utilise all available resources in safeguarding the district from diseases children and ensure that not a single child is left non-vaccinated.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023