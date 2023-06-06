Commissioner reviews arrangements prior to upcoming monsoon rains

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the concerned officers of the division to complete all the arrangements before the monsoon so that the citizens do not suffer due to rains.He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held in his office on Monday to review arrangements regarding monsoon. The commissioner asked the participants of the meeting and the deputy commissioners of all the districts present on the video link to prepare a contingency plan before the monsoon and ensure the cleaning of storm drains. He also directed to operationalise District Disaster Management Authorities in every district and ensure availability of required machinery to cope with any untoward situation. He directed the concerned departments to be in touch with the Meteorological Department and other institutions so that they can be aware of the weather situation ahead of time.

The DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also informed the meeting that during last year’s torrential rains, HESCO performance was not up to the mark; therefore, the electric supply company should be asked to take concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply during monsoon rains so that rain water could be drained out.