Court extends Asad Umar’s bail till June 10

ISLAMABAD - A lower court on Mon­day extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leader and for­mer minister Asad Umar till June 10, in case registered by Tarnol police station. Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. Asad Qaiser appeared before the court along with his lawyer. The associate prosecutor informed the court that the prosecutor in this case could not ap­pear due to the death of his mother. He prayed the court to adjourn this day’s hearing. Asad Umar, on the occasion, said that his state­ments of May 9, and May 10, were available. He said that he wanted arguments on same day in this case as the allegations against him were not solid.