Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Crackdown against ghost employees initiated

APP
June 06, 2023
Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -    In a significant development, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated a comprehensive crackdown on ghost employees in the education sec­tor. The district officers of the Education Department in South Waziristan and other merged districts have taken firm action against these fraudulent individu­als across all educational institutions.

An official from the education department stated that the primary focus is to identify and terminate teachers and staff who habitually remain absent from their duties. The objective behind this crucial step is to ensure the provision of quality education to stu­dents in the merged districts. The plan is to replace these ghost employees with qualified and competent individuals who are dedicated to fulfilling their du­ties without negligence. This endeavour marks a sig­nificant stride towards improving the educational landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP

