Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil level: CS

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting here on Monday and de­cided that ‘Farmer facilitation centres’ would be set up at tehsil level for provision of quality pes­ticides at controlled rate. He said that counters of renowned pesticides companies would be set up at these centres. A decision was also made at the meeting to conduct sample testing of pesticides to check their quality. The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to expedite crackdown on spurious pesticides and added that agriculture department should play an effective role in this regard. Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that prosperity of farmers was necessary for ensuring develop­ment in the country. It was told in the meeting that 90 per cent cotton cultivation traget had been achieved. The CS said all possible facilities would be provided to encourage cotton growers as cot­ton was a profitable crop. Provision of urea and other fertilizers at fixed price should be ensured for Kharif crops, he added. Meeting was further told that a deadline of 48 hours had been set to give a report of pesticides sample testing. Secre­taries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments and other officers attended the meeting.