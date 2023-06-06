Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First direct flight carrying 340 Pakistani pilgrims lands at Jeddah airport

First direct flight carrying 340 Pakistani pilgrims lands at Jeddah airport
Agencies
June 06, 2023
International, Newspaper

JEDDAH    -    The first direct flight to Makkah Mu­karma, Saudi Arabian Airline SV 3727, carrying 340 intend­ing pilgrims of the Govern­ment Hajj Scheme, safely land­ed at Jeddah Airport on Monday morning. The Pakistani pil­grims were given a rousing wel­come by the Pakistan Hajj Mis­sion upon their arrival in the sacred city of Makkah Mukar­rama. The pilgrims were greet­ed with a cascade of rose pet­als accompanied by refreshing juices. Additionally, they were presented with delightful gifts including sweets. Director Gen­eral Hajj Abdul Wahab Soom­ro, Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, Director (R&R), Musha­hid Hussain Khalid along with officials from the Pakistan Hajj mission extended a heartfelt welcome to the Hajj pilgrims.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023