First direct flight carrying 340 Pakistani pilgrims lands at Jeddah airport

JEDDAH - The first direct flight to Makkah Mukarma, Saudi Arabian Airline SV 3727, carrying 340 intending pilgrims of the Government Hajj Scheme, safely landed at Jeddah Airport on Monday morning. The Pakistani pilgrims were given a rousing welcome by the Pakistan Hajj Mission upon their arrival in the sacred city of Makkah Mukarrama. The pilgrims were greeted with a cascade of rose petals accompanied by refreshing juices. Additionally, they were presented with delightful gifts including sweets. Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, Director (R&R), Mushahid Hussain Khalid along with officials from the Pakistan Hajj mission extended a heartfelt welcome to the Hajj pilgrims.