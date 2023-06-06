First direct flight carrying 340 Pakistani pilgrims lands at Jeddah airport

JEDDAH - The first direct flight to Makkah Mu­karma, Saudi Arabian Airline SV 3727, carrying 340 intend­ing pilgrims of the Govern­ment Hajj Scheme, safely land­ed at Jeddah Airport on Monday morning. The Pakistani pil­grims were given a rousing wel­come by the Pakistan Hajj Mis­sion upon their arrival in the sacred city of Makkah Mukar­rama. The pilgrims were greet­ed with a cascade of rose pet­als accompanied by refreshing juices. Additionally, they were presented with delightful gifts including sweets. Director Gen­eral Hajj Abdul Wahab Soom­ro, Director Hajj Faheem Khan Afridi, Director (R&R), Musha­hid Hussain Khalid along with officials from the Pakistan Hajj mission extended a heartfelt welcome to the Hajj pilgrims.