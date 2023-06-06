FM Bilawal meets Iraq leaders in Baghdad visit

BAGHDAD - Foreign Minister Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari and President of Iraq Dr Ab­dul Latif Jamal on Mon­day appreciated the trajectory of bilateral re­lations between the two countries and agreed to expand mutually benefi­cial cooperation.

Pakistan and Iraq en­joyed close and cordial relations based on mu­tual respect and shared values, they noted during a meeting held in Baghdad, the For­eign Office Spokesper­son posted on her Twit­ter handle.

Separately, For­eign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari also called on Prime Min­ister of Iraq Moham­med Shia Al Sudani and conveyed best wish­es to the leadership and the people of Iraq. They agreed to further strengthen the multi­dimensional coopera­tion and to cement the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iraq. Earlier, the foreign minister arrived in Iraq on an official visit from June 5 to June 7. Also, For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed the hope that bilateral co­operation between Pakistan and Iraq would strengthen in the future. The foreign minis­ter, addressing a joint press stakeout with his Iraqi coun­terpart, Dr. Fuad Hussein said that both the countries enjoyed decades old ties as they always supported each other in the hour of need. The foreign minister, who ar­rived here on a three-day vis­it from Jordan, on the second leg of two-nation tour. Bilaw­al told the media that every year, a huge number of Pa­kistani pilgrims visit Iraq to pay respects at Ziaraat. Earli­er, both the foreign ministers held a meeting and discussed matters to boost bilateral ties between their countries. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance rela­tions between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse and multidi­mensional areas including diplomatic ties. During his stay in Iraq, Bilawal will hold meetings with the political leadership of the country. He will lay the foundation-stone of the Pakistan embassy be­sides visiting Ziaraat.