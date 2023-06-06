Four dead in plane crash that sparked Washington alert

WASHINGTON - US aviation officials on Monday were investigat­ing the fatal crash of an “unresponsive” private plane that strayed over the nation’s capital and prompted the scrambling of F-16 fighter jets.

The Cessna Citation slammed into mountain­ous terrain Sunday after­noon in Virginia, some 170 miles (275 kilometres) southwest of Washing­ton, killing all four people aboard, officials said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Com­mand (NORAD) said F-16s were dispatched to intercept an “unrespon­sive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washing­ton, DC, and northern Virginia.”

NORAD said flares were deployed to try to draw the attention of the pi­lot but there was no re­sponse and the private plane eventually crashed near the George Washing­ton National Forest.

“NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the air­craft crashed,” it said in a statement. The F-16s triggered a sonic boom across Washington and its suburbs, startling res­idents and rattling win­dows for miles.

“The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region,” NORAD said.