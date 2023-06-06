GKMC issues warning to protesting faculty members

SWABI - In an office order issued on Monday, the management of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) issued a warning to the protesting faculty members, directing all basic sciences faculty members to resume academic activities starting from Tuesday.
The order states that strict action will be taken against any faculty member found creating obstacles in academic work. However, the protesting faculty members held a press conference stating that they have closed the door to negotiations due to the management’s lack of seriousness in peaceful issue resolution.
The faculty members of basic sciences have been boycotting classes since Thursday and have declared that they will not resume their duties until their demands are met.
Their demands include the removal of the dean and his deputy, the cessation of employee exploitation, and the linking of their salaries with the AG office. They have vowed to continue their protest and boycotting of classes, and the press conference took place on the college premises.
In an emergency meeting of the management committee, chaired by the Dean, a decision was made to address the ongoing protests by certain faculty members. The primary agenda of the meeting was to resume college classes, starting tomorrow.