Tuesday, June 06, 2023
GKMC issues warning to protesting faculty members

Muqaddam Khan
June 06, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI   -    In an office order issued on Mon­day, the management of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) is­sued a warning to the protesting faculty members, directing all ba­sic sciences faculty members to resume academic activities start­ing from Tuesday. 

The order states that strict ac­tion will be taken against any faculty member found creating obstacles in academic work. How­ever, the protesting faculty mem­bers held a press conference stat­ing that they have closed the door to negotiations due to the man­agement’s lack of seriousness in peaceful issue resolution.

The faculty members of ba­sic sciences have been boycotting classes since Thursday and have declared that they will not resume their duties until their demands are met. 

Their demands include the re­moval of the dean and his depu­ty, the cessation of employee ex­ploitation, and the linking of their salaries with the AG office. They have vowed to continue their pro­test and boycotting of classes, and the press conference took place on the college premises.

In an emergency meeting of the management committee, chaired by the Dean, a decision was made to address the ongoing protests by certain faculty members. The pri­mary agenda of the meeting was to resume college classes, starting tomorrow.

Muqaddam Khan

