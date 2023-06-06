Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold price declines by Rs1,000 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs1,000 per tola
APP
June 06, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs230,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs231,400 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs857 to Rs197,531 from Rs.198,388 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.181,070 from Rs181,855, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $1940 against its sale at $1948, the association reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023