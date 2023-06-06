Government, US TFGH sign MoU to launch anti-hepatitis drives in 4 UCs

Rawalpindi-The provincial government in collaboration with US Task Force Global Health is going to launch Hepatitis Elimination programmes in four union councils of Rawalpindi which provides free testing, vaccine and treatment for all citizens.

“The government is committed for eradicating of Hepatitis and this program will also be expanded across the province,” said Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir while singing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US TFGH’s representative in Pakistan Dr Nida Jahanzeb during a ceremony here on Monday. On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Ijaz and Director Health Dr Ansar Ishaq and District Health Officer Dr Ahsan Ghani were also present. Dr John and Dr Monica of US Task Force for Global Health participated in the MoU signing ceremony through video link. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jamal Nasir said that the government is going to launch Hepatitis Elimination Program in partnership with US Task Force for Global Health in four union councils of Rawalpindi. He said that the first target of the government is to conduct free of cost tests and screening of 100,000 population of these four union councils. “The program will start from June 12 during which 10000 patients of hepatitis would be tested, screened and given medical treatment,” he said, adding that the pilot project to be kicked off in union councils number 10,11,14 and 15.

He said that the government is committed to provide maximum facilities to the citizens at their door steps and all the available resources are being utilized in this regard.

Earlier, Dr Jamal Nasir, the provincial minister, also inaugurated the office of Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Program.