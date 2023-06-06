Governor urges people fight environmental pollution

LAHORE - Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that environmental pollution and environmental changes including cli­mate change and global warming are adversely affecting mankind. In a mes­sage on the occasion of World Environment Day here on Monday, he said everyone in the society needs to take eco-friendly steps to meet these chal­lenges. The Governor Punjab said according to this year’s theme of World En­vironment Day, it is very important to spread awareness among the people about the pollution caused by plastic. He added that the use of plastic bags should be discouraged as they are harmful to the environment.