Govt decides to start fixed tax regime to enhance IT exports: PM

The government has decided to start fixed tax regime for increasing IT exports of the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting in Islamabad today chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss budget proposals for Information Technology and Telecommunication sector.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee to finalize recommendations for the IT sectors.

It accorded approval to special incentives for new business start-ups in IT sector and for promotion of business and trade through modern technology and IT. The meeting also approved a special program for skill development of youth in the field of IT and modern technology as well as the establishment of special training IT zones.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said vocational training of the youth is one of the key focuses of the government for which significant funds will be earmarked in the budget.

Noting that currently, IT skills training is being provided to 45 thousand youth in the country, he said laptops will be given to one hundred thousand more youth on merit.

The Prime Minister said the new budget recommendations in the IT sector will open up new employment opportunities in the sector while the Special Technology Zones will ensure tax incentives to IT companies.

He directed the officials concerned to provide special guidance and government support to the youth and organize road shows of the IT sector abroad to spread awareness about facilities provided by Pakistan in this sector.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the way of fiber cable production at the local level for smooth functioning and development of the telecom sector.

He gave the IT sector a target to increase its exports to 4.5 billion dollars next year.