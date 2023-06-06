Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Govt replaces Housing and Health secretaries

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    The federal government on Monday replaced federal secretaries of the Ministry of Housing and Works and the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations.

In two separate notifications issued by the Establishment Division the secretaries of both the ministries were replaced with each other.

A Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan has been posted out from the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations and appointed as new Secretary Housing and Works.

Meanwhile, another Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, who was working as Secretary Housing and Works, has been posted as Secretary National Health Services and Regulations.

Shallwani was considered one of the most active secretaries, who served in the Ministry of Housing and Works. He remained fully active during his tenure and personally looked into the ongoing projects of the ministry.

Our Staff Reporter

