Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit fourteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Shopian, Baramulla, Leh and Pulwama, while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh four, Shopian and Pulwama eleven degree centigrade.