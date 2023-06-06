IGP visit Mayo Hospital to inquire about injured constable

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about constable Adnan who was injured in the firing by motorcycle-borne dacoits in Kot Sha­hab Din area of Shahdara. The IG Punjab asked the doc­tors about the health and treatment and directed to pro­vide the best medical facilities for the speedy recovery of constable Adnan. Talking to constable Adnan, IG Punjab encouraged him and prayed for his speedy recovery. He appreciated the determination and courage of constable Adnan and said that after his recovery, he should resume his duties in the field soon, and carry out the mission of suppressing criminals with renewed determination, courage and enthusiasm. The IG Punjab also met and dis­cussed with the family of constable Adnan and assured full cooperation in treatment and rehabilitation. He said, “The Ghazi officers and personnel who were injured while protecting the life and property of the citizens are our valuable assets for which the department will ensure measures by utilizing all available resources for their best treatment.” Dr. Usman Anwar said that in recognition of the services of these brave Ghazis, the series of giving sil­ver medals has been started, while a special Ghazi Wall has been built in the Central Police Office, on which the names of the brave Ghazis are displayed. Constable Ad­nan was seriously injured by a bullet in the stomach dur­ing the firing of dacoits during duty in Shahdara area on the night of 1st June and is currently undergoing treat­ment at Mayo Hospital Lahore.