Information Technology courses to be started at Governor House: Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori says Information Technology courses would be started at Governor House to develop skills of our youth and enable them to meet the growing demand of the market.

Talking to media Karachi on Tuesday, he said arranging IT courses at Governor House are aimed at controlling unemployment for which the process of registration has been started.

He said charity organizations like Saylani Welfare Trust and JDC have also been taken along on this issue.

He also called for serving the country, setting aside political considerations.