Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Information Technology courses to be started at Governor House: Tessori

Information Technology courses to be started at Governor House: Tessori
Web Desk
2:28 PM | June 06, 2023
National

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori says Information Technology courses would be started at Governor House to develop skills of our youth and enable them to meet the growing demand of the market.

Talking to media Karachi on Tuesday, he said arranging IT courses at Governor House are aimed at controlling unemployment for which the process of registration has been started.

He said charity organizations like Saylani Welfare Trust and JDC have also been taken along on this issue.

He also called for serving the country, setting aside political considerations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023