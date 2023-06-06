Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia today

Iranian embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia today
Agencies
June 06, 2023
International, Newspaper

RIYADH   -    Iran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven-year closure, Tehran and a diplomatic source said. Saudi Arabia severed rela­tions with Iran in 2016. 

Iran’s diplomatic mission, which was expelled by Saudi authorities, will return under the leader­ship of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait. Tehran’s foreign min­istry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the re­opening in a statement Monday, confirming earlier comments by a diplomatic source in Riyadh. Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office to the Organisation of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) “will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday”, Kanani said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023