Iranian embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia today

RIYADH - Iran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven-year closure, Tehran and a diplomatic source said. Saudi Arabia severed rela­tions with Iran in 2016.

Iran’s diplomatic mission, which was expelled by Saudi authorities, will return under the leader­ship of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait. Tehran’s foreign min­istry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the re­opening in a statement Monday, confirming earlier comments by a diplomatic source in Riyadh. Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office to the Organisation of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) “will be officially reopened on Tuesday and Wednesday”, Kanani said.