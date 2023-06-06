JKT group won’t affect PML-N vote bank: Sana

LAHORE - As the estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is regularly welcoming a large number of politicians of Imran-led party to his group these days, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah believes that his (Tareen) move would not harm Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as their party’s vote bank is not going anywhere.
“On Jahangir Tareen’s issue, the N-League should remain calm as our vote bank is not going anywhere,” Sanaullah said during an interview to a private TV channel yesterday.
In Punjab, it is the PML-N against PTI but after the May 9 rioting, the situation had changed, he added. “The PTI will get divided into two or three parts. One part will go into the PPP, second to Jahangir Tareen and the third will remain in the PTI,” predicted the interior minister. In such a scenario, he said, if the PTI is divided into three parts then the PML-N should remain calm. “If the PTI chairman is disqualified then Shah Mahmood Qureshi would run the party,” Sanaullah also said. About the May 9 attacks, Sanaullah said that the PTI did not protest but “rebelled against the state”. “No party can seek relief after rebelling against the state,” the security czar said. He added that PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was involved in taking the mob to Jinnah House and Hammad Azhar played a “criminal role” in the riots.