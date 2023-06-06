JKT group won’t affect PML-N vote bank: Sana

LAHORE - As the estranged PTI leader Jahan­gir Tareen is regularly welcoming a large number of politicians of Im­ran-led party to his group these days, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah be­lieves that his (Tareen) move would not harm Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as their party’s vote bank is not going anywhere.

“On Jahangir Tareen’s issue, the N-League should remain calm as our vote bank is not going anywhere,” Sanaullah said during an interview to a private TV channel yesterday.

In Punjab, it is the PML-N against PTI but after the May 9 rioting, the situation had changed, he added. “The PTI will get di­vided into two or three parts. One part will go into the PPP, second to Jahangir Tareen and the third will remain in the PTI,” predicted the inte­rior minister. In such a sce­nario, he said, if the PTI is di­vided into three parts then the PML-N should remain calm. “If the PTI chairman is disqualified then Shah Mah­mood Qureshi would run the party,” Sanaullah also said. About the May 9 attacks, Sanaullah said that the PTI did not protest but “rebelled against the state”. “No par­ty can seek relief after rebel­ling against the state,” the se­curity czar said. He added that PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was involved in tak­ing the mob to Jinnah House and Hammad Azhar played a “criminal role” in the riots.