Measures for makeshift cattle markets soon

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa has said that makeshift cattle markets in the provincial capital will be set up on no profit no loss basis and measures for the purpose would be taken soon. Presiding over a meeting to discuss makeshift cattle markets of sacrificial animals here on Monday, he said the places for setting up temporary cattle mar­kets had been finalised. The commissioner was told that work for setting up temporary cattle markets would be started in two to three days. Randhawa said that no compromise would be made on quality of cattle markets. He directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to set up sale points at the earliest.

DG PHA VISITS DIFFERENT PARTS OF CITY

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visit­ed various roads of the city and places to review the measures taken for beautification of the city on the World Environment Day. He visited Fero­zepur Road, Hussain Chowk, Samanabad, Chil­dren’s Park, Muslim Town nursery and other places and reviewed the horticulture works. The DG PHA issued instructions to officers to in­stall new flower plants on the centre median of highways, to make new flower beds and green­belts on Ferozepur Road. In this regard, the DG said that the PHA was working day and night to protect the environment of Lahore city. He said that like the whole world, Pakistan is also fac­ing severe environmental pollution at present. Every Pakistani has to collectively and individu­ally play his role to improve the environment, he added. The DG said the PHA was working to achieve the target of planting 10 lakh saplings this year. The plan to plant 30 urban forests at various sites in the city would also be complet­ed soon, he promised.