Minister opens various projects in Nowshera industrial zones

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Jalil, made an official visit to Nowshera on Monday.

During his visit, he inaugurat­ed several projects in the industri­al zones, showcasing his commit­ment to the region’s development. One of the highlights of the visit was the inauguration of the newly estab­lished Rescue 1122 centre, which will serve as a critical response unit for emergencies. Additionally, a new tube well was inaugurated to ensure a reliable supply of drinking wa­ter to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), further supporting the indus­trial activities in the area.

Furthermore, the minister laid the foundation stone for two new indus­trial units, namely the MS Mabronn Flour Mills and MS Green Private Limited Waste Management Plant. These initiatives will not only con­tribute to economic growth but also promote sustainability and efficient resource management.

Accompanied by officials such as Mutiullah, the Secretary of Indus­try, Commerce, and Technical Edu­cation, Javed Iqbal, the Chief Execu­tive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZD­MC), and Sartaj Khan, the Region­al Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the provincial minister actively engaged with key stakeholders during his visit.

Amidst the tour, Adnan Jal­il planted a sapling, symbolizing the importance of environmen­tal preservation, and conducted inspections of industrial plants specializing in edible oil and ice cream production. These interac­tions provided valuable insights into the region’s industrial capa­bilities and potential areas for fur­ther development.

Taking a proactive approach, the minister directed the relevant au­thorities to formulate a standard­ized policy for plot allotment with­in the industrial zones. The aim is to ensure transparency and fairness in the process, encouraging more in­vestments and fostering a conducive environment for businesses.

Additionally, Adnan Jalil visited the Rashkai Special Economic Zone, a significant project established un­der the China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC). The minister expressed his appreciation for the completion of phase one, empha­sizing the pivotal role it will play in driving economic growth in the province. He urged stakeholders to promptly report any obstacles hin­dering the remaining phases so that necessary actions can be taken.

During the visit, the minister was briefed about the 1000-acre Rash­kai Special Economic Zone, which is a collaborative effort between KP-EZDMC and the China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC). The project aims to establish an indus­trial estate meeting international standards, attracting both Chinese and other international investors who are keen on setting up indus­tries in the region.

Adnan Jalil’s visit highlighted the government’s commitment to pro­moting industrial growth and at­tracting investments. By inaugu­rating key projects, encouraging transparency in plot allotment, and actively engaging with stakehold­ers, the caretaker minister aims to pave the way for sustainable eco­nomic development in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.