Minister opens various projects in Nowshera industrial zones

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Jalil, made an official visit to Nowshera on Monday.
During his visit, he inaugurated several projects in the industrial zones, showcasing his commitment to the region’s development. One of the highlights of the visit was the inauguration of the newly established Rescue 1122 centre, which will serve as a critical response unit for emergencies. Additionally, a new tube well was inaugurated to ensure a reliable supply of drinking water to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), further supporting the industrial activities in the area.
Furthermore, the minister laid the foundation stone for two new industrial units, namely the MS Mabronn Flour Mills and MS Green Private Limited Waste Management Plant. These initiatives will not only contribute to economic growth but also promote sustainability and efficient resource management.
Accompanied by officials such as Mutiullah, the Secretary of Industry, Commerce, and Technical Education, Javed Iqbal, the Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), and Sartaj Khan, the Regional Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the provincial minister actively engaged with key stakeholders during his visit.
Amidst the tour, Adnan Jalil planted a sapling, symbolizing the importance of environmental preservation, and conducted inspections of industrial plants specializing in edible oil and ice cream production. These interactions provided valuable insights into the region’s industrial capabilities and potential areas for further development.
Taking a proactive approach, the minister directed the relevant authorities to formulate a standardized policy for plot allotment within the industrial zones. The aim is to ensure transparency and fairness in the process, encouraging more investments and fostering a conducive environment for businesses.
Additionally, Adnan Jalil visited the Rashkai Special Economic Zone, a significant project established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The minister expressed his appreciation for the completion of phase one, emphasizing the pivotal role it will play in driving economic growth in the province. He urged stakeholders to promptly report any obstacles hindering the remaining phases so that necessary actions can be taken.
During the visit, the minister was briefed about the 1000-acre Rashkai Special Economic Zone, which is a collaborative effort between KP-EZDMC and the China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC). The project aims to establish an industrial estate meeting international standards, attracting both Chinese and other international investors who are keen on setting up industries in the region.
Adnan Jalil’s visit highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting industrial growth and attracting investments. By inaugurating key projects, encouraging transparency in plot allotment, and actively engaging with stakeholders, the caretaker minister aims to pave the way for sustainable economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.