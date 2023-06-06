Minister reviews issues pertaining to sale points of sacrificial animals

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad on Monday said that no expenditure would be made from the public exchequer for establishing sale points of the sacrificial animals in the province this year. Chairing a meet­ing to review issues pertaining to sale of animals for the forthcoming Eid-Ul-Azha, the minister said that all the local bodies in Punjab had been directed for selecting suitable locations for setting up sale point of sacrificial animals away from the urban population. He underlined the need for devising an effective monitoring mecha­nism for smooth functioning of these. The minister asked for establishing these sale points at least 15 days before Eid-ul-Adha and widely publicizing locations of these points for the public convenience. He directed that comprehensive secu­rity and cleaning arrangements should be made at these sale points for sacrificial animals. Arrangements for clean drink­ing water, lights, generators and parking should be ensured at these places. More­over, road cutting, ramps, sewerage and water tanks should be provided at these points, he added. The minister said that drains should be de-silted within five ki­lometers radius of animal sale points to avoid public nuisance and pre-monsoon arrangements should be finalized at the earliest. He said that in view of Congo virus and lumpy skin diseases, only healthy animals should be allowed to be sold for sacrifice. The entry points of cit­ies should be sprayed to prevent Congo virus, he emphasized.

COTTON ADVISORY EXPERT GROUP BEING SET UP: SECRETARY

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that Cotton Advisory Expert Group is being established in ev­ery division for better management of the cotton crop. According to a press release, issued here on Monday, academia, scien­tists, industry, ginners and All Pakistan

Textile Mills Association (APTMA) rep­resentatives would be part of the group. Sahoo said that better management was very necessary to achieve the cotton production target and added that hard work and more efforts were required in this regard. He directed the officers of Ag­riculture Extension and Pest Warning to conduct raids based on secret information to make the availability of quality agricul­tural inputs in the market. He ordered for establishing Kissan Facilitation Centres at tehsil level for farmers across the province where availability of agricultural inputs and machinery would be ensured to the cotton farmers under one window. He said that all resources were being utilised by the district administration, field teams of the Agricul­ture Department to make cotton campaign productive. He said the print, electronic and digital media were also being used for tech­nical guidance of farmers.