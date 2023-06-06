Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

More matches decided in ranking tennis event   

STAFF REPORT
June 06, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -More matches decided in the ranking tennis championship 2023 at Union Club Tennis Court. In the men’s singles second round, Muhammad Ali beat M Khaliq Ahmed 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. In the U-17 singles first round, Malik Hasnain beat Eschelle Asif 6-0, 6-1, Ahsan Ahmed beat Aisam Abdul Wadood 6-4, 6-3, Kashan Tariq beat Ibrahim Qazi 6-0, 6-0.   In U-13 singles first round, Naayel Sohaib beat Nibras Malik 5-3, 4-1. In U-11 singles first round, Syed Sufyan beat Naayel Sohaib 2-4, 4-2, rtd. Arman Ali beat M Aman Sheikh 4-2, 4-2. In ladies singles first round, Marium Shahid beat Haya Yousuf 8-4.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023