More matches decided in ranking tennis event   

LAHORE -More matches decided in the ranking tennis championship 2023 at Union Club Tennis Court. In the men’s singles second round, Muhammad Ali beat M Khaliq Ahmed 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. In the U-17 singles first round, Malik Hasnain beat Eschelle Asif 6-0, 6-1, Ahsan Ahmed beat Aisam Abdul Wadood 6-4, 6-3, Kashan Tariq beat Ibrahim Qazi 6-0, 6-0. In U-13 singles first round, Naayel Sohaib beat Nibras Malik 5-3, 4-1. In U-11 singles first round, Syed Sufyan beat Naayel Sohaib 2-4, 4-2, rtd. Arman Ali beat M Aman Sheikh 4-2, 4-2. In ladies singles first round, Marium Shahid beat Haya Yousuf 8-4.