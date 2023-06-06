Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

More seafood, agro products through KKH to be brought to China: Envoy

More seafood, agro products through KKH to be brought to China: Envoy
INP
June 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistani and Chinese governments are making joint efforts to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro products through Karakoram Highway (KKH) to the Chinese market.

This was stated by Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque in a statement issued here while commenting on Pa­kistan’s first-ever land containerised seafood cargo, which has successfully arrived in Xinjiang through Karakoram Highway.

“We are working together to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro prod­ucts through this land route to the Chi­nese market,” he said.

As the world’s second-largest con­sumer market, China is keen on im­porting more quality Pakistani prod­ucts, Ambassador Haque added.

He stressed that facilitating trade and exports of Pakistan’s quality prod­ucts through the Khunjerab Border is Pakistan and China’s shared objective.

China tells US: Show sincerity to avoid deterioration in relations

Last week, a truck carrying cold chain containers from Pakistan reached Kashgar in Northeast China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region via a cross-border land route.

This is the first time that seafood con­tainers from Pakistan have been trans­ported by road from Karachi to Kash­gar along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to a representative from the Pakistani transport company, it was the first attempt at a bilateral cross-border road transport business in partnership with a Chinese firm.

“The cost and price of cold chain transport of the route is under assess­ment. Our Chinese partners are also exploring more opportunities to im­port more commodities from Paki­stan,” he added.

The container truck entered China via the Karakoram Highway, the sole land route connecting Pakistan and China. It underwent customs check at Khunjerab Port.

World Environment Day being observed today

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023