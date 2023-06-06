Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Nawaz Sharif wants 2016's Pakistan reinstated

Web Desk
12:23 AM | June 06, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that the 2016 scenario should return to the country.

Talking to media in London, the former prime minister said the Almighty blessed him and the persons who were trying to get him out of the politics, are being vanished from the political landscape.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I was thrown into jail after disqualifying me for not taking pay from my son, while on the other hand, a certified corrupt was proven truthful and honest. Those who sent me to jail are welcoming the looter of Rs60 billion”.

 PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, earlier, said elections would be held in the country upon the arrival of Mr Sharif.

Speaking to the media, Mr Chaudhry made it clear that the PML-N supremo would lead the party's election campaign. In connection with the May 9 mayhem, Mr Chaudhry made it clear that the culprits should be brought to justice.

