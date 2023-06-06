Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying Golf School from 6th   

LAHORE - Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) will hold its annual Qualifying School from June 6, providing aspiring amateur and professional golfers with a chance to showcase their skills and earn a spot in Pakistan’s prestigious national golf circuit. To participate, players must either have a handicap of four or less in the amateur category and aim to turn professional, or be a professional golfer recommended by one of the Provincial Golf Associations (Balochistan, Sindh, KPK, Punjab, and Federal). The Qualifying School will consist of four rounds, with the first two taking place on June 6 and 7 alternately at Margalla Greens and Rawalpindi Golf Club. Out of the initial 250 participants, 130 will be eliminated after the cut, leaving 120 top performers to compete in the final two rounds on June 8 and 9 at Margalla Greens Golf Course. The event aims to uncover hidden talent in Pakistan and provide opportunities for players to gain recognition and livelihood in the golfing world. The top 55 performers will receive the Golf Professional Playing Card for the 2023-24 season, while positions 56 to 115 will be awarded the Reserve Professional Players Card. The Qualifying School Matches for Senior and Junior Professionals are scheduled for June 13 to 15.