Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is on an official visit to Iraq, held meeting with Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari in Bagdad on Tuesday.

Matters related to all areas of bilateral interest came under discussion during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister and Iraqi Interior Minister agreed to enhance cooperation in people to people contacts.

The issue pertaining to visa facilitation for Pakistani Zaireen and traders was also discussed in the meeting.