Pakistan opens new consulate in Baghdad

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the new Pakistan's embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also accompanied Mr Bhutto-Zardari in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta also participated in the event.

On this occasion, Mr Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the construction of the Pakistan embassy complex in Baghdad was welcoming,

Earlier today, FM Bhutto-Zardari paid visit to Imam Musa Kazin’s shrine.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari specially arrived at the holy shrine of Imam Musa Kazim. He also planted a sapling in the premises of the holy shrine.

He also prayed for the unity of the Muslim world and the prosperity of the country during his visit to the Imam Musa Kazim’s shrine.

On Monday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that there were opportunities to increase trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

The foreign minister said both the countries need to transform the fraternal relationship into a partnership.