Pakistan should go to elections: PDM chief

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Monday that the miscreants in­volved in attacking the state institu­tions, military installations and GHQ, were being tried under the Army Act.

While talking to reporters after visiting residence of federal minis­ter Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to offer condo­lences over the death of his brother, he said the other political and reli­gious parties had also been staging protests, but they remained peaceful and no one went to the extent of set­ting ablaze state properties.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan was a political party in nature, it staged protest demonstrations but did not attack the state in­stitutions or GHQ. “We are fac­ing a new situation which can­not be compared with the past,” he added.

“We have respect for nation­al institutions including the ju­diciary; however, one has the right to express reservations if there was a question over the performance of any institu­tion,” he added.

“Despite difference of opin­ion, we will reach a consen­sus and conduct elections to­gether,” he said adding that the PDM was not an electoral alli­ance; however, adjustments at the local level could be made.

The PDM chief said that the country should go to elec­tions, adding that people can understand who had pushed the country to the swamp. To a question, he said that everyone was worried about inflation; however, there was a hope that things would get better as the economy was moving in the right direction.

Asked as to how the PDM par­ties would attract the voters in the wake of current inflation, the JUI-F chief said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current state of affairs and the people knew full well about it.

“Inflation has been a prob­lem. I have said many times during the previous gov­ernment, that the country’s economy had fallen to such an extent that the new gov­ernment will not be able to lift it”, he observed.

To a question about negoti­ating with the PTI, Maulana ruled out any such possibility saying that he was not negoti­ating with him before and was not negotiating with him now. Asked about the possible ban on the PTI in the wake of May 9 violence, Fazalur Rehman said it was up to the court to decide. “If the court decides to ban the PTI, it would be a good thing to happen”, he added.

Also, Maulana Fazalur Reh­man called on Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss the political situa­tion and the upcoming budget. The prime minister reportedly shared some details of the na­tional budget with the JUI-F and took him into confidence over certain tough decisions about the new taxation measures.

The PDM head also congrat­ulated Shehbaz Sharif over leg­islation regarding the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 and assured him of complete support from the co­alition parties.