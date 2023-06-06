Pakistan should go to elections: PDM chief

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Monday that the miscreants involved in attacking the state institutions, military installations and GHQ, were being tried under the Army Act.
While talking to reporters after visiting residence of federal minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences over the death of his brother, he said the other political and religious parties had also been staging protests, but they remained peaceful and no one went to the extent of setting ablaze state properties.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan was a political party in nature, it staged protest demonstrations but did not attack the state institutions or GHQ. “We are facing a new situation which cannot be compared with the past,” he added.
“We have respect for national institutions including the judiciary; however, one has the right to express reservations if there was a question over the performance of any institution,” he added.
“Despite difference of opinion, we will reach a consensus and conduct elections together,” he said adding that the PDM was not an electoral alliance; however, adjustments at the local level could be made.
The PDM chief said that the country should go to elections, adding that people can understand who had pushed the country to the swamp. To a question, he said that everyone was worried about inflation; however, there was a hope that things would get better as the economy was moving in the right direction.
Asked as to how the PDM parties would attract the voters in the wake of current inflation, the JUI-F chief said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current state of affairs and the people knew full well about it.
“Inflation has been a problem. I have said many times during the previous government, that the country’s economy had fallen to such an extent that the new government will not be able to lift it”, he observed.
To a question about negotiating with the PTI, Maulana ruled out any such possibility saying that he was not negotiating with him before and was not negotiating with him now. Asked about the possible ban on the PTI in the wake of May 9 violence, Fazalur Rehman said it was up to the court to decide. “If the court decides to ban the PTI, it would be a good thing to happen”, he added.
Also, Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss the political situation and the upcoming budget. The prime minister reportedly shared some details of the national budget with the JUI-F and took him into confidence over certain tough decisions about the new taxation measures.
The PDM head also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over legislation regarding the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 and assured him of complete support from the coalition parties.