Pakistan to phase out single-use plastics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to curb use of plastic made items from routine life for preserving the planet earth from looming threat of climate change. “Phasing out plastic shopping bags, plates, spoons, forks, containers, cups, bowls, knives, and similar single-use items is the government’s foremost priority,” the minister said in news statement issued in connection with the World Environment Day being observed today across the globe. Theme for the World Environment Day 2023 is under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. The minister said, use of straws, lids and wraps for drinks would also have to be curbed at all cost for protecting the environment and biodiversity in the ecosystem. She said the plan worked out by the Ministry of Climate Change to curb use of disposable items was a crucial step in the right direction. Businesses community had also assured their cooperation in this regard, but the citizens would have to abandon plastic crockery and other items, she added. Marriyum said today there was a need to renew commitment for ending environmental pollution caused by plastic and its products. “We have to phase out use of everything that is inflict damage on environment,” she added. From August 1 this year, she said a campaign would be launched in Islamabad to end use of disposable items which was a laudable step.