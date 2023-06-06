Pakistan to phase out single-use plastics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday reiterated the govern­ment’s commitment to curb use of plastic made items from rou­tine life for preserving the plan­et earth from looming threat of climate change. “Phasing out plastic shopping bags, plates, spoons, forks, containers, cups, bowls, knives, and similar sin­gle-use items is the govern­ment’s foremost priority,” the minister said in news state­ment issued in connection with the World Environment Day be­ing observed today across the globe. Theme for the World En­vironment Day 2023 is under the campaign #BeatPlasticPol­lution, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. The minister said, use of straws, lids and wraps for drinks would also have to be curbed at all cost for protecting the environment and biodiversity in the ecosys­tem. She said the plan worked out by the Ministry of Climate Change to curb use of dispos­able items was a crucial step in the right direction. Busi­nesses community had also as­sured their cooperation in this regard, but the citizens would have to abandon plastic crock­ery and other items, she add­ed. Marriyum said today there was a need to renew commit­ment for ending environmental pollution caused by plastic and its products. “We have to phase out use of everything that is in­flict damage on environment,” she added. From August 1 this year, she said a campaign would be launched in Islamabad to end use of disposable items which was a laudable step.