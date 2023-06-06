Paramedics in KP to stage protest tomorrow

MARDAN - Paramedics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to raise their voices in protest, demanding improved working conditions and financial reforms. The Paramedics Association, led by President Sharaftullah Yousafzai, Secretary General Luqman Orkazai, Chairman Johar Ali, and senior vice president Anwar Khan, emphasized the need for a 100% salary increase in light of the severe inflationary pressures. They also called for an end to discriminatory pension decisions and a return to the old pension procedures.
In a joint decision made by the All Government Employees’ Coordination Council (AGECC) and the All Pakistan Employees and Pensioners’ & Labor Movement (APEPLM), it was agreed to organize protest rallies outside press clubs across the province. Furthermore, on June 7th and 9th, government employees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will stage a sit-in in front of the parliament house in Islamabad.
The dedicated members of the Paramedics Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced their participation in the protest rallies and the sit-in at Islamabad on June 7th. They aim to make their presence felt and emphasize the importance of their demands. With their collective action, they hope to bring about positive change and secure better benefits and allowances for all government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.