Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Paramedics in KP to stage protest tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2023
MARDAN    -    Paramedics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to raise their voices in protest, demanding improved working condi­tions and financial reforms. The Para­medics Association, led by President Sharaftullah Yousafzai, Secretary Gen­eral Luqman Orkazai, Chairman Johar Ali, and senior vice president Anwar Khan, emphasized the need for a 100% salary increase in light of the severe in­flationary pressures. They also called for an end to discriminatory pension decisions and a return to the old pen­sion procedures.

In a joint decision made by the All Government Employees’ Coordination Council (AGECC) and the All Pakistan Employees and Pensioners’ & Labor Movement (APEPLM), it was agreed to organize protest rallies outside press clubs across the province. Further­more, on June 7th and 9th, government employees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will stage a sit-in in front of the parlia­ment house in Islamabad.

The dedicated members of the Para­medics Association Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa have announced their participa­tion in the protest rallies and the sit-in at Islamabad on June 7th. They aim to make their presence felt and empha­size the importance of their demands. With their collective action, they hope to bring about positive change and se­cure better benefits and allowances for all government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our Staff Reporter

