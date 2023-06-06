“Coffee and smoking are the last great addictions.”

–Lara Flynn Boyle

The very first electronic cigarette was created in the 1930s by Joseph Robinson. As great of an accomplishment as it was, there was no evidence of the fact that a prototype of the device was created nor was it ever commercialised but a patent was granted. Then, in the 1960s, Herbert A. Gilbert created the first device that resembled the modern e-cigarette. By waiting for his patent to expire rather than licensing the technology to companies that would manufacture and sell it, his device became a failure and was never as popular as intended. Finally, in 1979, Phil Ray, worked with hi personal physician Norman Jacobson, to create the first electronic cigarette that relied on the evaporation of nicotine to work. Field research was carried out and eventually, the product reached countless retailers who promised to deliver across the world as well. The device was however considered to be highly faulty and proved to be a dead-end, ultimately resulting in the creation of the vape.