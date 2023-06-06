People must be encouraged to plant trees for enhancing forests: Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that very few people were aware of the efforts of Governor House Quetta in keeping the environment clean and eliminating pollution in the last one and a half hundred years. In his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, he said that Gov­ernor’s House Quetta, for such a long period of time, watering of thousands of trees and plants while taking con­crete measures for their growth in winter and summer, apart from providing food to birds and raising them. There was a proper arrange­ment. This work included valuable services and conscious efforts of past and present governors, officers and officials, he said. He said that climate change was a threat to the future of the planet and a cause of concern for all human beings, therefore, it was necessary to take steps on an emergency basis to improve the situ­ation. People should be encouraged to plant trees and systematic efforts to be made to grow forests, he said. Governor Balochistan said that as you all know that the decade from 2020 to 2030 has been declared by the United Nations as the decade of ecosystem restoration. Therefore, as an important member of the Unit­ed Nations, we should also organize various events to highlight the sig­nificance of the atmosphere and ad­vance its conservation efforts and en­sure the participation of more people in them, he maintained. The Governor welcomed the fact that Pakistan’s performance for the improvement of the environment and especially with regard to the large-scale plantation campaign was being praised at the international level. The Governor of Balochistan said that needs to ac­knowledge and praise the excellent performance of all public and private institutions working in the country and the province in this regard, he concluded.