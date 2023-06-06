PHC grants bail to PTI’s former provincial advisor

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted bail to former Ad­visor to Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Karim of PTI in May 9 and 10 cases of vandalism and arson. Justice Ibrahim Khan heard the application of Ab­dul Karim and granted him interim bail and adjourned the hearing till June 12. It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial govern­ment of KP had already KP Govt filed an application in PHC for the cancellation of the bails of the May 9 ac­cused. According to provin­cial police so far 310 main accused were arrested and were released on bail in dif­ferent cases including van­dalism and ransacking in buildings of Radio Pakistan and the Election Commis­sion office on May 9 and 10.