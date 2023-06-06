PPP names Wahab for Karachi mayor, Shoro for Hyderabad

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monday announced Barrister Murtaza Wahab as its candidate for post of Mayor Karachi on which the polls would be held on June 15.
President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro made the announcement for the party's candidates for mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman of metropolitan Corporation, municipal corporations and district councils across the province at a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi.
Khuhro said that Barrister Murtaza Wahab and and Salman Abdullah Murad would the PPP's candidate for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Similarly, he said that Kashif Shoro and Sagheer Qureshi had been nominated for mayor and deputy mayor for the Municipal Corporation Hyderabad.