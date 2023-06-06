Tuesday, June 06, 2023
PPP names Wahab for Karachi mayor, Shoro for Hyderabad

PPP names Wahab for Karachi mayor, Shoro for Hyderabad
OUR STAFF REPORT
June 06, 2023
KARACHI   -   Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP) Monday an­nounced Barrister Murtaza Wahab as its candidate for post of Mayor Karachi on which the polls would be held on June 15.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro made the announce­ment for the party's candidates for mayor, deputy mayor, chair­man and vice chair­man of metropolitan Corporation, munici­pal corporations and district councils across the province at a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi.

Khuhro said that Bar­rister Murtaza Wahab and and Salman Abdul­lah Murad would the PPP's candidate for May­or and Deputy Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corpo­ration. Similarly, he said that Kashif Shoro and Sagheer Qureshi had been nominated for mayor and deputy may­or for the Municipal Corpora­tion Hyderabad.

