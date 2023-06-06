Tuesday, June 06, 2023
PTI chief granted bail in Zile Shah murder case

PTI chief granted bail in Zile Shah murder case
Web Desk
12:22 PM | June 06, 2023
The Lahore High Court on Tuesday approved the interim bail application of the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Zile Shah murder case.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq took up the plea of the PTI chief and asked the prosecutor under which provisions of the law he was named in FIRs?

The prosecutor replied in affirmative when Justice Haq asked whether the case was bailable.

The justice asked the prosecutors whether there was any link of the accused with the murder after Punjab assistant advocate general read out the FIR in the court.

The judge said that forget it who was the accused, just explain under which provisions of law his bail should be cancelled.

Later, the court granted the PTI chief bail against Rs100,000 surety bond.

