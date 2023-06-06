PTI's renegade joins PML-N

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defector Akram Pahlwan on Tuesday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to media, Mr Akram condemned the May 9 violence, adding that attacks on military installations were deplorable.

On the other side, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Rana Sagheer Ahmed Guddu and confidant on Tuesday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference flanked by Vehari PPP President Mehmood Hayat Tochi Khan, Mr Guddu praised the PPP leadership, saying, "The PPP has always done the politics of the common man, which inspired me to join the party."

Mr Guddu said he started his political career as an independent but today was having a political platform in the real sense.

He further added that the PPP was a political party that had always thought of the country and the nation.

"I am proud to be a part of the the political party that made the country a nuclear power," Mr Guddu added.

Morever, Rana Nadeem Akhtar also announced joining the PPP.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan said that Mr Guddu and his associates were welcome to join the PPP.

Acknowledging Mr Guddu's political services, Mr Khan said, "Sagheer Guddu's involvement will give more strength to the PPP in Vehari".