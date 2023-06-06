Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Punjab govt challenges Yasmin Rashid's acquittal in Jinnah House attack case

Web Desk
1:30 PM | June 06, 2023
 The Punjab government on Tuesday challenged the acquittal of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case.

The provincial government has filed the petition in the Lahore High Court against the verdict of an anti-terrorism court. It argued that the trial court discharged Yasmin Rashid in the case in contradiction of the facts, adding that the PTI leader had led the rally that had attacked the Jinnah House.

The government pleaded the LHC to declare her acquittal in the case null and void.

Last week, the ATC discharged PTI Central Punjab president in Lahore's Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House, attack case.

The court, in its detailed verdict, rejected the plea for Yasmin Rashid’s physical remand in case lodged against her at Sarwar Road police station. The court had also ordered her release if she had not been booked in any other case.

The verdict stated that no evidence was found against Yasmin Rashid.

