Qasim, Rafqat shine in Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE-The Royal Palm Golf Course hosted the prestigious Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament, featuring an exciting display of skill and talent. The stroke play competition took place over 18 challenging holes, with two distinct categories for golfing enthusiasts.

The demanding conditions at the golf course tested the mettle of the amateur contestants, with some succumbing to the pressure while others rose to the occasion, outshining their opponents and the challenging course.

Qasim Ali Khan, a nationally recognized player, exhibited unwavering consistency throughout the 18 holes. Faisal Sayid also demonstrated his prowess as a resilient competitor. Qasim clinched the Monthly Medal Title with an impressive gross score of 74, while Faisal Sayid secured the runner-up position with a gross score of 79.

In the amateur net category for handicaps ranging from 0 to 12, Rafqat Hussain emerged as the triumphant player. With confidence in his abilities, Rafqat executed his shots flawlessly, culminating in a remarkable net score of 66 for the 18 holes. Arif Shuja showcased great intensity and skill, securing the runner-up spot with a net score of 69.

Among the participants in the handicap range of 13 to 18, Bilal Chaudry claimed the gross winner title, while Hassan Shahnawaz was the gross runner-up. Ahmed Raja triumphed as the net section winner, with Kashif Gilani securing the runner-up position.

The seniors section witnessed Dr. Nasrullah as the gross winner and Aamir Sherazi as the net winner. In the ladies section, Laiba Shah triumphed as the gross winner, and Mrs. Saqiba Batool Shahzad emerged as the net winner.

At the event’s conclusion, Hafiz Muhammed Yousaf, a prominent corporate leader, and Col. Jameel Khalid, Director of Golf, presented awards to the outstanding performers in the presence of the participating golfers.