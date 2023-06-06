Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar 

Religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar 
Staff Reporter
June 06, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    A religious scholar was assassinat­ed inside a mosque in Badaber area of the provincial capital on Monday. This was the sec­ond murder of a religious schol­ar in Badaber area. According to reports, the armed attackers gunned down Maulana Muham­mad Atlas inside a mosque in the precincts of Badaber Police Sta­tion. The murderers later were able to get away. According to a member of the bereaved family, they have named two people in the case, and police raids were being carried out for their arrest. Prior to that, Mufti Ihsan, anoth­er religious scholar, was killed in gunfire the other day in the same area of Badaber Police Station. In addition, a madrassa instruc­tor was also killed by an uniden­tified armed man a week ago in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023