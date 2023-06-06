Religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar 

PESHAWAR - A religious scholar was assassinated inside a mosque in Badaber area of the provincial capital on Monday. This was the second murder of a religious scholar in Badaber area. According to reports, the armed attackers gunned down Maulana Muhammad Atlas inside a mosque in the precincts of Badaber Police Station. The murderers later were able to get away. According to a member of the bereaved family, they have named two people in the case, and police raids were being carried out for their arrest. Prior to that, Mufti Ihsan, another religious scholar, was killed in gunfire the other day in the same area of Badaber Police Station. In addition, a madrassa instructor was also killed by an unidentified armed man a week ago in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.