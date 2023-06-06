Religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar 

PESHAWAR - A religious scholar was assassinat­ed inside a mosque in Badaber area of the provincial capital on Monday. This was the sec­ond murder of a religious schol­ar in Badaber area. According to reports, the armed attackers gunned down Maulana Muham­mad Atlas inside a mosque in the precincts of Badaber Police Sta­tion. The murderers later were able to get away. According to a member of the bereaved family, they have named two people in the case, and police raids were being carried out for their arrest. Prior to that, Mufti Ihsan, anoth­er religious scholar, was killed in gunfire the other day in the same area of Badaber Police Station. In addition, a madrassa instruc­tor was also killed by an uniden­tified armed man a week ago in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.