SC can’t interfere in economic affairs: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Monday said that the judges are not economists, therefore, would not interfere in the economic affairs as they did not have the required expertise.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition of Jamaat-e-Islami for declaring the privatization of Karachi Electric Supply Company as unlawful.
During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked the petitioner’s counsel to approach the concerned high court regarding the matter.
Rasheed A Rizvi informed that the Parliament made two laws related to clause 3 of Article 184 of the Constitution, which states that for the court to have original jurisdiction on an issue, it first needs to be of public importance and must involve a violation of fundamental rights enshrined within the Constitution.
Justice Bandial also questioned that if old cases were scheduled for hearings so the issue could be observed ‘live’. Jamaat-e-Islami in 2015 had filed an application against the privatization of K-Electric.
Advocate Salahuddin mentioned that an application had emerged against the KSC Labour Union, however, Justice Ayesha Malik stated that the matter was not before the court at the present time.
The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the hearing should be adjourned till next week. However, the Chief Justice maintained that the court would be on holiday from next week and judges would not be available. He therefore, asked the lawyer to receive instructions before the next hearing. The apex court issued notices to all parties, including the government, attorney general and K-Electric. The court noted that it had been eighteen years since the privatization of the power utility. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till today. K-Electric, formerly known as Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KESC), was privatised in 2005 for a sum of Rs16 billion to a Saudi-Kuwaiti group. In those days, the US dollar was valued at Rs59.75 in the inter-bank market. Going by those rates, the company was privatised for $270 million. The general perception was that privatisation will improve the financial condition of the company. In 2009, the company was sold to private equity firm Abraj Group with management control for Rs361 million.