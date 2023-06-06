SCCI urges govt to announce relief package for traders in budget

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has strongly appealed to the government to introduce a special economic relief package in the upcoming fiscal budget to support the business community affected by terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In an interview with various private news channels at the Chamber house, the Acting President Ejaz Afridi emphasized the importance of a business-friendly budget for the next financial year. He called for a reduction in tax rates and opposed imposing additional taxes on existing taxpayers and the underprivileged. Additionally, he stressed the need to lower electricity, gas tariffs, and prices of petroleum commodities.
Highlighting the pressing need to revive the country’s ailing economy, the SCCI Acting Chief underscored the importance of providing relief to the business community through the budget. He emphasized the challenges faced by businessmen due to soaring electricity, gas, and petroleum prices.
The acting chief of the chamber also called for initiatives that foster economic, industrial, and business growth. Furthermore, he condemned the recent 50% hike in gas tariffs, labelling it an unjust and unfair move by the government that the chamber could not accept. He urged the government to incorporate the SCCI’s proposals into the upcoming fiscal budget, particularly in providing relief to the terrorism- and natural calamity-affected traders’ community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Responding to a query, Ejaz Afridi urged the government to take practical steps through the upcoming budget to remove obstacles hindering the country’s exports and bilateral trade. He proposed the signing of a free trade agreement and the establishment of joint ventures between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He called upon both governments to formulate a concrete and comprehensive policy in this regard. Ejaz Afridi emphasized the urgent need to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asian Republics, emphasizing the significance of giving special focus to this proposal considering the prevailing economic conditions.