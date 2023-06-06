Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Senator Karim, Sindh governor discus political, economic situation of country

STAFF REPORT
June 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A delegation led by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of Federal Minister Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Monday. They discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country, development projects of the federal government in the Sindh province, and other issues of mutual interest. Kamran Tessori said that the incidents of May 9 had been condemned by everyone. He urged the masses to work together for the betterment and development of the country.  Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim said that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its army.

