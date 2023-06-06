Struggle of MPs for furthering cause of democracy unmatchable: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Asharf on Monday said that the struggle of Pakistani parliamentarians for furthering the cause of democracy is unmatchable in annals of world political history.
Inaugurating the seminar, ‘Reclaiming the Space: Reading the Constitution from Women’s Perspective’ organised by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), the NA Speaker emphasised that social progress and development is interlinked with women’s inclusion in every sphere of life. He said, “The need of hour is to focus on implementation of laws regarding ensuring gender equality in every sphere of life.”
The Speaker said that he has been honoured and proud to learn politics from unmatchable and astute leadership of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He widely appreciated the active participation of women parliamentarians in the Parliament of Pakistan. He added, “Ensuring gender parity is pivotal for socio-economic progress.”
While demanding for establishment of Women Federal Ministry for empowering women, he added, “It is time that our men must come forward for empowering their women.” He also emphasised the need for direct elections of women parliamentarians. He said that the text of Constitution is above gender discrimination.
While addressing the seminar, Ms Shahida Rehmani, General Secretary WPC, stressed on the need to gender parity and gender equality as enshrined in the Constitution. She also expressed gratitude to NA Speaker for supervising with dedication to the whole procedure of Gender Budgeting for this financial year. She said that WPC would continue to strive for women and children friendly legislation. She said that since its inception in 2008, WPC has achieved milestones in increasing chances for women participation.
MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, signified the struggle of women parliamentarians for finding space in the Parliament of Pakistan. She also emphasised that reading Constitution from women’s perspective would be a right step on the occasion of golden jubilee celebration of Constitution. Furthermore, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik during his address to participants of seminar also briefly pointed out the women-friendly legislation initiated from platform of WPC. She also demanded women parliamentarians must have space in politics for direct election.
Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan demanded for including women parliamentarians suggestion for gender budgeting. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar appreciated the participation and passion of women parliamentarians in both Houses of Parliament. He also resolved to continue exerting efforts for women socioeconomic inclusion. He also emphasised on need to implement laws for ensuring fundamental rights to women.