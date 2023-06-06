Struggle of MPs for furthering cause of democracy unmatchable: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Per­vez Asharf on Monday said that the struggle of Pakistani parliamentarians for furthering the cause of democracy is unmatchable in annals of world po­litical history.

Inaugurating the seminar, ‘Reclaim­ing the Space: Reading the Constitu­tion from Women’s Perspective’ organ­ised by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), the NA Speaker emphasised that social progress and development is interlinked with women’s inclusion in every sphere of life. He said, “The need of hour is to focus on implemen­tation of laws regarding ensuring gen­der equality in every sphere of life.”

The Speaker said that he has been honoured and proud to learn politics from unmatchable and astute lead­ership of Mohtarma Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto. He widely appreciated the active participation of women parlia­mentarians in the Parliament of Pa­kistan. He added, “Ensuring gender parity is pivotal for socio-economic progress.”

While demanding for establishment of Women Federal Ministry for empow­ering women, he added, “It is time that our men must come forward for em­powering their women.” He also em­phasised the need for direct elections of women parliamentarians. He said that the text of Constitution is above gender discrimination.

While addressing the seminar, Ms Shahida Rehmani, General Secretary WPC, stressed on the need to gen­der parity and gender equality as en­shrined in the Constitution. She also expressed gratitude to NA Speaker for supervising with dedication to the whole procedure of Gender Budg­eting for this financial year. She said that WPC would continue to strive for women and children friendly leg­islation. She said that since its in­ception in 2008, WPC has achieved milestones in increasing chances for women participation.

MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Conven­er Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, signified the struggle of wom­en parliamentarians for finding space in the Parliament of Pakistan. She also emphasised that reading Constitution from women’s perspective would be a right step on the occasion of gold­en jubilee celebration of Constitution. Furthermore, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik during his address to partici­pants of seminar also briefly point­ed out the women-friendly legislation initiated from platform of WPC. She also demanded women parliamentar­ians must have space in politics for di­rect election.

Attorney General of Pakistan Man­soor Usman Awan demanded for in­cluding women parliamentarians sug­gestion for gender budgeting. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Na­zir Tarar appreciated the participation and passion of women parliamentar­ians in both Houses of Parliament. He also resolved to continue exerting ef­forts for women socioeconomic inclu­sion. He also emphasised on need to implement laws for ensuring funda­mental rights to women.