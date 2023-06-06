‘Students can play important role in eradicating corruption

PESHAWAR - Director of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Muhammad Waqar, highlighted the multifaceted nature of corruption, ex­tending beyond financial irregularities to include the misuse of national resources, abuse of authority, and violation of merit and regulations.

Speaking at an anti-corruption awareness seminar held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Pesha­war, Director Waqar emphasized the significant role that young people, especially students, can play in eradicating corruption. The event was attended by a large number of faculty and students, with Dr Inayat Shah, Director of KMU-IBMS, also addressing the au­dience.

Director Waqar emphasized that NAB, as an auton­omous institution, is actively engaged in combating corruption in society, recognizing that corruption weakens the foundations of the country. He under­scored the importance of preventing corruption, highlighting the various forms it takes in developing nations like Pakistan. Director Waqar also stressed that acquiring lawful sustenance not only fulfils reli­gious obligations but also brings blessings to individ­uals and society.

Addressing the youth, Waqar explained that NAB operates within the framework of laws enacted by Parliament, adhering to their authority. However, he clarified that comprehensive and active accountabil­ity systems in the army and judiciary place these in­stitutions beyond NAB’s jurisdiction in combating corruption.

During the seminar, Dr Inayat Shah urged students to take the frontline role in eradicating corruption and affirmed KMU’s commitment to standing along­side NAB in the fight against corruption.