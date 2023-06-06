Tuesday, June 06, 2023
SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in affiliated public, private colleges

STAFF REPORT
June 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday informed that third and fourth semester examination of MBA (Evening) 2021-2022-Batch of affiliated public and private college will be conducted from June 21, 2023. He informed that schedule of examination has already been dispatched to management of all public and private colleges which are affiliated with University of Sindh. Meanwhile, the Controller of Semester Examination also announced the schedule of examination form and fee submission for ADE/B.Ed examination to be conducted in affiliated private colleges. According to the announcement, the university will conduct the examination of ADE/B.Ed Part-I, first semester 2022-2023 batch, Part-II third semester 2021 batch, Part-III fifth semester 2020 batch and Part-IV seventh semester 2019 batch. The last date for submission of examination forms with fee has been fixed as June 19, 2023; however, the candidates can submit the examination forms with late fee of Rs5000 from June 20 to 23, 2023.

STAFF REPORT

