Three cops suspended, two transferred over abuse of power

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has suspended three police of­ficials and transferred two others including Station House Officer (SHO) Thi­kriwala police station on the charge of negligence, delinquency, lethargy and abuse of powers.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO while reviewing per­formance of police officials suspended Muharrar of Thi­kriwala police station Mr. Za­war, Naib Muharrar Adnan Basra and(ASI) Muhammad Ali involved in abuse of pow­ers , while transferred SHO Thikriwala police station In­spector Mujahid Abbas and Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi Assistant Sub Inspec­tor (ASI) Humanyun War­raich who were involved in negligence.

The CPO directed them to report to Police Lines while further action against them would be taken after depart­mental inquiry report.

Meanwhile, CPO Usman Akram Gondal appointed Sub Inspector Sufiyan But­tar as SHO Thikriwala police station, spokesman added.

MAN KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sad­dar Jaranwala police station, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

Police said that a driver of tractor lost his control over the speeding vehicle and fell into a sewerage drain near Chak no.24-GB. As a result, Ehsan Yaseen (22) r/o Chak No.24-GB buried beneath the overturned tractor and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team pulled him out and the body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

TWO YOUTHS COMMIT SUICIDE

Two youths committed suicide in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police said here on Mon­day that 13-year-old, Ahmad Ali ,r/o Steam Power area, was depressed when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.As a result,he committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan of his room. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Sha­meer, r/o Chak no.132-RB consumed poisonous pills over a domestic dispute and died. The police concerned took the bodies into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.

CARDBOARD FACTORY GUTTED

Material worth million of rupees was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a cardboard factory in the area of Mansoorabad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that the fire erupt­ed in Rehman cardboard factory, situated at Sant Singh Road near Sumbal Chowk, due to gas cylinder leakage. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material present on the spot. Upon receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with five vehi­cles and brought the ablaze under control after hec­tic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

PHP ARRESTS FIVE COURT ABSCONDERS

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police ar­rested five court abscond­ers through e-police App and sent them behind bars, here on Monday. The PHP sources said that patrol­ling police also arrested two accused including Shahzad, son of Shamid Ali, and Mujahid Ali, son of Rehmat Ali, and recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle and 31 bullets/cartridges from him. Saddar police Jar­ranwala registered a case against the accused. The court absconders were ar­rested by the Jhok Morrh, Daal Morrh, Marri Shah Sukhera, Chimranwali and Khewah police posts.

VETERINARY HOSPITAL STAFF WARNED TO BE DUTIFUL

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan paid sur­prise visit to Civil & Veteri­nary Hospital, Jaranwala, on Monday. He checked atten­dance of the staff, cleanli­ness arrangements and up­loading of record including vaccination to the system.