TPL Life successfully onboards 60,000 potential life insurance agents on Muavin

LAHORE-TPL Life Muavin, Pakistan’s first virtual earning and learning platform, continues to grow and reach a new milestone of surpassing 60,000 potential life insurance agents registering onto the portal. This is in line with TPL Life’s vision of enabling Pakistan & every Pakistani digitally, ensuring that economic activity is intrinsic at every step of financial prosperity, highlighting the talent and capabilities that the country fosters.

“We are thrilled to see the remarkable response to Muavin from users nationwide. The platform aligns with our vision of promoting financial inclusion and digitization in Pakistan’s insurance industry,” said Saad Nissar, CEO of TPL Life. He added, “It provides a unique opportunity for individuals to become financially independent, contribute to the economy’s growth, and access insurance products.” TPL Life offers cash rewards for each course completion to encourage individuals to complete their education and become productive life insurance agents, helping the company expand its presence across Pakistan. The tremendous response garnered by this platform continues to cement that avenue to generate alternate income streams through digital platforms continues to be an imperative need for every Pakistani. Speaking about the success of Muavin, Humayoon Asghar, Chief Strategy & Retail Officer, stated, “We are excited to see such sizeable registration numbers on the Muavin platform in such a short time. This platform is unique in multiple ways, and a positive response like this is a testament to appreciation for the efforts put in by the team.”