Transport dept suspends payment of BRT operations to Daewoo Express

PESHAWAR - The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the suspen¬sion of payment to Daewoo Express Bus Service Limited for its operation in BRT Peshawar due to non-payment of Rs2.1528 million outstanding rent to Road Transport Board (RTB) since 2021. The Chairman of RTB while express¬ing concern over the non-payment of rental money for the M/S Daewoo Ex¬press terminal located here and direct¬ed to get the terminal vacated with im¬mediate effect. He directed the Deputy Director of Transport to submit a report in the next board meeting on all possible ade¬quate actions that can be taken against M/S Daewoo in light of the Revenue Recovery Act 1890. He directed that an advance notice should be served to the company to va¬cate the terminal and upon the end of the contract, the offices of the Direc¬torate of Transport and Mass Transit should be moved into the building.